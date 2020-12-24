Cheryl makes Pralines For Santa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We all have that favorite family recipe we love making over the holidays. For Cheryl, it’s Pralines. She says it’s one of the easiest recipes to make. She even gave us the recipe to share with you!
Cheryl’s Pralines
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup light cream or evaporated milk
- 6 -7 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup pecans
- Pinch of salt
- 4 tbsp water
Mix brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, butter, water, and cream in a 2-quart pot on medium heat. When the thermometer reaches 232, add pecans. You can remove the mixture from heat when the temp reaches 240 F, or the mixture reaches the softball stage. Drop a spoonful of the praline mixture in a cup of cold water. If it forms a ball, it is ready!
Stir the mixture and begin to scoop it into a greased cookie sheet with an ice cream scooper. Let pralines sit for 30 minutes - 1 hour. Serve the pralines by themselves or over ice cream.
Cheryl and Dedrick tasted the pralines after they had cooled. Dedrick said they were delicious. Try them out and let us know what you think!
Enjoy!
