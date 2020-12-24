Chef Jill Aker-Ray makes a delicious holiday drink

Chef Jill Aker-Ray's Grinch Juice
By Callie Presley | December 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chef Jill Aker-Ray tells us this is the perfect kid-friendly and festive drink for holiday movie watching. (Adults -add vodka!) Rim it with res sugar and snuggle in for a Christmas Eve classic that even the mean old Grinch would approve of!

GRINCH PUNCH

Ingredients

  • (2)13oz packets Unsweetened Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid
  • 2 Cups Sugar
  • 12oz Can Pineapple Juice
  • 12oz Frozen Lemonade Concentrate, thawed
  • 1/2 liter of Sprite
  • Ice
  • Red Sanding Sugar for Glass Rim

Instructions

  • Pour 2 quarts of water in a 1 gallon pitcher.
  • Add the Kool-aid mix and sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.
  • Add the pineapple juice and lemonade and stir well.
  • To top the rim of a glass, dip the top in water then dip into the sanding sugar.
  • Just before serving, add the Sprite and ice.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.