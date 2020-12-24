Chef Jill Aker-Ray makes a delicious holiday drink

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chef Jill Aker-Ray tells us this is the perfect kid-friendly and festive drink for holiday movie watching. (Adults -add vodka!) Rim it with res sugar and snuggle in for a Christmas Eve classic that even the mean old Grinch would approve of!
GRINCH PUNCH
Ingredients
- (2)13oz packets Unsweetened Lemon-Lime Kool-Aid
- 2 Cups Sugar
- 12oz Can Pineapple Juice
- 12oz Frozen Lemonade Concentrate, thawed
- 1/2 liter of Sprite
- Ice
- Red Sanding Sugar for Glass Rim
Instructions
- Pour 2 quarts of water in a 1 gallon pitcher.
- Add the Kool-aid mix and sugar and stir until the sugar is dissolved.
- Add the pineapple juice and lemonade and stir well.
- To top the rim of a glass, dip the top in water then dip into the sanding sugar.
- Just before serving, add the Sprite and ice.
