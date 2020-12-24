Charlotte pediatrician seeing kids with minor symptoms test positive for COVID-19, spread to others

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A runny nose or small cough in your child, could be COVID. If they come around their grandparents, or anyone else, that runny nose could cause major problem, even hospitalization or death.
A Novant Health pediatrician at Dilworth Pediatrics says her office tested 50 kids for COVID-19 just this past Monday.
This pediatrician is hoping, she says, to wake parents up with this fact--minor symptoms in children can be COVID. However, the minor symptoms in kids, can be major issues for others.
Dr. Sameena Evers says many of her young patients testing positive for COVID-19 are showing a runny nose or slight cough. She says those minor symptoms could potentially send other family members to the hospital, or worse, the grave.
After posting about this on Facebook, many people responded with their own personal stories.
Calah Armstrong says her child got COVID and felt bad for a day, but gave it to her and she has been sicker than ever. Keisha Lowman’s in the same boat. Her son woke up with night sweats and was congested the next day. A couple days later, she says he is fine but she and her husband are sick with worse symptoms.
Over the phone, Dr. Evers told WBTV, in the last 100 kids she has seen test positive, only three had a notable fever. She wants people to know “fever” is not the main thing you need to look for.
As for the response to her warning, most people responding to her advice to keep kids home if they are at all sick seemed to get it. Though some comments indicated not everyone liked the advice. Kelly Ann says as a nurse, she has argued with people in urgent care after telling them to quarantine.
“Have you ever seen a little kid without a slightly runny nose?” says Holly Sadowski. “I think most grandparents would rather see their grandchildren and social distance with a mask.”
Dr. Evers says that is the mindset she is hoping to change. Cammy Cloninger puts it, those who do not think one Christmas party could be “the end of the world” should realize it could be for your grandparents.
Dr. Evers says do not be in denial. Take a step back and think what might happen to others if your child’s slight cough is COVID.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.