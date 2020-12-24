Atrium canceling 97 COVID vaccinations, faces scrutiny over who’s in line next

“I can assure you that the only people who have received vaccines by Atrium Health were categorized by (Phase) 1a...” Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Atrium’s executive vice president and chief physician executive, told the Observer. “The key is to get those most at risk and those who are on the front lines risking their lives for the community. We get the vaccine to them so they can care for those who need it as others are waiting.”