Winter Storm Warnings now posted for the N.C. mountains

A strong storm system is racing toward the Carolinas and a couple stray showers may already start appearing overnight with better chances of rain hitting the mountains around daybreak. As the morning hours roll along, rain will overspread the mountains and foothills with locally heavy amounts in some cases. Many spots could exceed an inch of rain. Next up is the Greater Charlotte area and the surrounding Piedmont of North and South Carolina. Heavy rain and gusty winds will move through this area during the afternoon hours. Finally, the rain will wash over our eastern counties during the evening hours.