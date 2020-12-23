Winter Storm Warnings now posted for the N.C. mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some of you asked for it, maybe asked Santa for it… well your Christmas wish is about to come true. A White Christmas is on the way for the mountains and the higher elevations of the foothills in Caldwell and Burke counties.
A strong storm system is racing toward the Carolinas and a couple stray showers may already start appearing overnight with better chances of rain hitting the mountains around daybreak. As the morning hours roll along, rain will overspread the mountains and foothills with locally heavy amounts in some cases. Many spots could exceed an inch of rain. Next up is the Greater Charlotte area and the surrounding Piedmont of North and South Carolina. Heavy rain and gusty winds will move through this area during the afternoon hours. Finally, the rain will wash over our eastern counties during the evening hours.
In all cases sharply colder air will quickly arrive after the rain departs your region. For most of us that will be the end of the precipitation, but not for the mountains. Snowfall will wrap back into the high country and two to four inches of accumulation is a pretty safe bet Thursday night and into early Friday especially for the higher elevations. Once that settles down later Friday, we will be left with a cold but pretty Christmas Weekend.
Merry Christmas everyone!!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
