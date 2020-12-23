WBTV Family Recipes: Sharonne makes ‘Buffalo Bagley’ Chicken Dip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - She’s a reporter by night, but today on QC Morning she traded in her camera and microphone for the title of Chef Sharonne Hayes. What did she show us how to make? Why a favorite family recipe, of course. Sharonne says this dish is a little lighter on your stomach, so you can keep it moving on Christmas day.
Sharonne tells us she loves to make this recipe with her sister and it even has a special name. Watch the video above to find out why it’s called, ‘Buffalo Bagley’ Chicken Dip.
‘Buffalo Bagley’ Chicken Dip
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (can substitute with Colby-Monterey jack)
- 8oz cream cheese
- 2 cups shredded chicken breast
- 1/2 cup Buffalo sauce
- 1/2 cup of ranch
- Tablespoon of olive oil
- Jalapeños(optional)
- Sour cream(optional)
- Tortilla chips
How to
- Cook chicken breast in a skillet until browned
- Mix cream cheese, Buffalo sauce, ranch, and a cup of shredded cheese in a mixing bowl
- Combine with chicken.
- Layer in baking pan
- Top with another cup of shredded cheese
- Bake in oven set for 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes
- Serve with chips and enjoy!
And you know we always have to taste these delicious dishes at the end of the show! Jonathan told Sharonne, in the beginning, he loved buffalo chicken dip, so he was a fan! Find out what Dedrick thought about it.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.