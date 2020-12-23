WBTV Family Recipes: Brandon Hamilton makes spicy shrimp tacos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He’s new to the WBTV crew and this was his first appearance on QC@3. His name is Brandon Hamilton and he joined us in the kitchen to show us how to make spicy shrimp tacos. Brandon tells us growing up, his mother didn’t set foot in the kitchen, so he learned to cook from his dad! He tells us his dad loved to cook anything and everything!
Spicy Shrimp Tacos
Ingredients
- 20 medium shrimp peeled and deveined
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon onion or garlic powder optional
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper optional
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 cups cabbage shredded
- 1/4 cup red onion thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro minced
- 1/2 jalapeno, seeded optional
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Creamy Sriracha sauce
- 1/4 cup ranch dressing or sour-cream or greek Yogurt
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha
- 6 small corn or flour tortillas
Brandon tells us chose this recipe because it’s easy to make. He tells us he doesn’t like to cook a lot, but if you have other food ideas, he’s up for the challenge.
