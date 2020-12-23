Up to $5,000 reward offered for arrest of man accused of shooting at N.C. deputy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man believed to have shot at an off-duty North Carolina deputy last month.
Jerry Lamont Harris is wanted for his involvement in the shooting which happened on Nov. 14 in Durham County.
Harris is described as a Black male, 6-feet-1 inches tall, and weighing about 184 pounds. Deputies say Harris has tattoos on his neck and a tattoo over his right eye.
Durham County deputies say the off-duty officer was driving around 10:15 a.m. when a silver sedan with unknown occupants fired several shots into the deputy’s car.
The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the shooters were Harris and an accomplice, who is in custody.
Harris is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted first-degree murder.
If you have information on Harris’ whereabouts, call 911.
