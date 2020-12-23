Two shot dead in Charlotte’s University City, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people are dead in the University City area of Charlotte Wednesday night, police say.
The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Brickleberry Lane. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene to find two adults dead on the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.
Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.
These two people have not been identified as the investigation continues.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
