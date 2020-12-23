Staff members at Novant Health Rowan receive COVID-19 vaccine

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Staff members at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The hospital received 1,250 doses of a vaccine. It arrived just before 5:30 pm. 5:20 p.m. Those doses make up about 60% of the allocation received by the Rowan County Health Department.
As of Tuesday, at least 24,500 healthcare workers have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
The state health department is now reporting these numbers by county on their website. Each hospital is working to effectively vaccinate as many healthcare workers as possible.
Novant Health, for example, has a goal of vaccinating 1,000 healthcare workers system-wide each day. In addition to week two allocations of the Pfizer vaccine, hospitals are starting to get the Moderna vaccine.
Dr. David Priest with Novant Health says they are also staggering vaccine so that if healthcare workers have any side effects, their unit will still be covered.
“Ensuring they’re scheduled in such a way that we don’t have too many people having to take a day off if they need to,” Dr. Priest said. “I don’t anticipate that happening a lot, I think people will tolerate it well. We are also trying to time things so maybe you get the second dose on a Friday and not working the weekend so you can hang at home until some of those expected effects subside.”
