Salisbury VA Health Care System begins Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations

“The Salisbury VA Medical Center is eager to offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and its Community Living Center residents,” said Dave Collins, acting medical center director. “Receiving the vaccine is like having hope delivered. As vaccine supplies increase, our goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.” Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care personnel and Veterans on Dec 14. Salisbury is among 26 VA facilities that received an additional allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.