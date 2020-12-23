Three detained, no injuries reported after police respond to call of ‘active shooter’ at Tenn. Walmart

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police said three people have been detained after a reported gunman at the Walmart on the Parkway.
The call came in Wednesday afternoon as an “active shooter,” police said dozens of people were rushed out of the Walmart just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a manager for the nearby Chick-Fil-A store.
Investigators said they were looking into reports of a single shot being fired inside the Walmart, but said they could not confirm whether that occurred.
Police said no victims had been found after searching the Walmart multiple times.
Cody Cummings told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara between 20 and 30 Walmart customers were safe harboring inside the Chick-Fil-A store that he manages. The restaurant is next door to the Walmart. Cummings said a civilian safe harboring inside his store reported a fight between two men which resulted in one of the men pulling out a gun. People nearby became alarmed which caused panic to ensue.
Cummings said one of his employees was inside the Walmart when customers were alerted over the loudspeaker that a man with a gun was moving through the store.
Cummings reported that a SWAT team was set up in the area, apparently searching for the possible gunman.
WVLT attempted to reach out to the Walmart store but nobody answered the phone lines. A WVLT News crew was headed to the scene.
Some store managers at Tanger Outlets told WVLT News their stores were on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as a precaution but officials said they did not believe there was a threat on the shopping center’s campus.
