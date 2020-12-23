Three detained, no injuries reported after police respond to call of ‘active shooter’ at Tenn. Walmart

Cody Cummings told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara between 20 and 30 Walmart customers were safe harboring inside the Chick-Fil-A store that he manages. The restaurant is next door to the Walmart. Cummings said a civilian safe harboring inside his store reported a fight between two men which resulted in one of the men pulling out a gun. People nearby became alarmed which caused panic to ensue.