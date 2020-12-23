Police investigate second Charlotte shooting death in less than hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in north Charlotte, marking the second homicide investigation in the city within an hour.
Police say 30-year-old Cinquay Jamario Farrer was found shot in a neighborhood on Fairbrook Drive just before 11 p.m. He died at the scene, according to officers.
Police have not identified the man and have not said if any arrests have been made.
About 50 minutes earlier, police responded to a shooting in southeast Charlotte.
A man had been shot in the area of McAlway Road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No other information was provided.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
There have been 117 homicides in 2020, which is the most since 1993 when Charlotte had 122 homicides.
