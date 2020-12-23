People flock to COVID-19 testing sites in Charlotte the day before Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s the day before Christmas Eve and many people are spending it getting a last-minute COVID-19 test.
There was a similar rush to get a test before Thanksgiving, when hundreds of people waited up to three hours to get a test at the Bojangles Coliseum.
Victor Medina is getting a COVID-19 test before hopping on a flight.
“I go to Puerto Rico,” Medina said.
Bryan Hardy is doing it to protect his family.
“Definitely don’t wanna mess up anybody else’s life dealing with this and the fact that they have poor immune systems as well,” Hardy said.
Testing sites are busy.
“We were preparing for this after we saw what happened with thanksgiving we wanted to make sure we were ready so our labs increased their capacity,” StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian said.
He says StarMed is responsible for almost half of the testing in Mecklenburg County. The day before Thanksgiving they tested roughly 1,000 people. This Tuesday, that number surpassed 2,000.
On Wednesday they expanded capacity to this site in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall.
Dr. Katie Passeretti with Atrium Health says getting a test is smart, but a negative result is not a replacement of social distancing and mask wearing.
“That doesn’t mean you’re not going to be positive tomorrow, or the day after that or the day after that and the more interaction you have with other people the higher your risk,” Dr. Passaretti said.
Right now StarMed averages test results within two to two days. Most other labs average three to four days.
