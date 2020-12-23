Mountains prepping for possible White Christmas

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - It was bumper to bumper traffic at times in Banner Elk Wednesday as tourists from out of state scrambled to beat the weather and get to their second homes or rentals for the holidays.
With forecasts pointing to a White Christmas for many parts of the North Carolina mountains, visitors are excited.
“Snow and Christmas, they go together,” said Matt Gifford of Aiken, South Carolina.
While it may be what many are wanting, it also will mean a lot of people will be working.
Richard Puckett at High South Transportation expects to be out and about in his tow truck Christmas morning. Department of Transportation workers will be on the job as well if snow falls as expected Thursday night into Christmas morning.
Trucks have been prepared and crews will start their shifts in the afternoon on Christmas Eve. At Puckett’s shop, some tourists have already come in to get tire chains installed.
Puckett says there’s a good chance other cars will be stuck on Christmas morning and coming in to work on that day is just part of the business.
“We’d just as soon be home with our families but we can’t choose when people have trouble,” he said.
He just hopes there’s not too much trouble when the snow falls.
