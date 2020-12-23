Mecklenburg Co. immunization program manager receives health department’s first COVID-19 vaccination

“This is a historic moment for Public Health and I am eager to get our public health staff who are vital to COVID-19 vaccine response, EMTs/Paramedics, and other healthcare workers who fall into Phase 1a vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Mecklenburg County Public Health Medical Director, who also received the vaccine. “They have faithfully cared for our community while risking their own health to keep us all healthy and safe. However, this is only the first step. The vaccination campaign will be lengthy, and we all must maintain public health measures including wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding gatherings with individuals outside of our immediate household.”