Holy Angels resident, Charlotte Broadway actress share stage for magical performance of “Silent Night”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Here is 78-year-old Butch, and 13-year-old Anna Haller.
He is a resident at Holy Angels in Belmont. She is a Broadway actress from Charlotte. This is a great Christmas Eve video to share with your family. Butch is a well-known musician at the facility that is a highlight for people in our area with intellectual developmental disabilities.
He often plays the piano and sings to other residents. Anna went to St. Matthew Catholic School and Holy Trinity Middle School before heading to Broadway last year. (She was Young Elsa on “Frozen” on Broadway.)
But here, for Christmas, they’re performing together.
My friend Shawn Flynn, former reporter for News 14, is now out of news and working with Holy Angels. He says the organization is remarkable. He sent this video along with a note about how impressed he was with Butch.
That no matter our age or ability, we all possess talent and possibility.
-Molly
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.