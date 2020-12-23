Deputies looking for man accused of pistol whipping security guard at S.C. restaurant

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man accused of starting a fight with a restaurant security guard, pistol whipping the victim and firing a shot into the ground.
The incident occurred around 11:06 p.m. on Dec. 12 at the Drunken Goat, a restaurant on Rubin Center Drive in Fort Mill. Deputies say the suspect, Tyrone Lamont Davis, also pointed his gun at the security guard.
Police haven’t said what led to the fight.
Anyone who has seen Davis should call deputies at 803-628-3059.
