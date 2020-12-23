Community input needed for Academy-Gibson Village Master Park and Recreation plan

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a master plan for City-owned park properties in the Gibson Village neighborhood. The plan will address short and long-term improvements, including renovations to existing facilities and new amenities.
This comprehensive plan will feature suggestions for the Academy Recreation Center, John F. McInnis Pool, Historic Webb Field, McAllister Field, and Gibson Field, recommendations for new park amenities at two vacant properties, Kerr Street, next to Clearwater Artist Studios, and behind the former Kerr Street Methodist Church. The plan will also include greenway and connectivity recommendations along Village Greenway, Kerr Street, Future Irish Buffalo Creek, McGill Avenue, and Spring Street.
Through site analysis and public input, the master plan will assess current conditions, identify programming needs and opportunities, and develop a community vision for these park locations. This vision will become the foundation for an enhanced park system that improves recreational opportunities for Concord citizens and residents and business owners within the Gibson Village neighborhood.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the public survey by visiting https://publicinput.com/W4016.
For additional questions, contact the City of Concord Parks and Recreation Department at 704-920-5600.
