Community input needed for Academy-Gibson Village Master Park and Recreation plan

This comprehensive plan will feature suggestions for the Academy Recreation Center, John F. McInnis Pool, Historic Webb Field, McAllister Field, and Gibson Field, recommendations for new park amenities at two vacant properties, Kerr Street, next to Clearwater Artist Studios, and behind the former Kerr Street Methodist Church. The plan will also include greenway and connectivity recommendations along Village Greenway, Kerr Street, Future Irish Buffalo Creek, McGill Avenue, and Spring Street.