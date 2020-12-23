City of Concord thanks community for being ‘our support and our rock’ after police officer killed in line of duty

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The day after an emotional tribute to a local hero, the City of Concord thanked the community for its overwhelming support to its police department.
Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping was laid to rest Tuesday afternoon following a service at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.
As a procession was escorted by law enforcement officers to the site of the funeral, and then to Shuping’s gravesite in Faith, N.C., community members waited along the streets to pay their respects to Officer Shuping, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 16.
“From Team Concord to our community, THANK YOU! Thank you for being our support and our rock over the past week,” the City of Concord said on social media Wednesday morning.
A long line of law enforcement officers escorted Shuping’s body through Concord, up I-85 and into Rowan County.
Medical workers were outside of the hospital to pay tribute.
People and first responders were on overpasses with American Flags, all wanting to thank the officer for serving the community.
“This a resilient community, and we will move #ForwardTogether, while always carrying Jason’s legacy and passion with us,” the City of Concord said.
At Tuesday’s service, the Concord Police Department announced that it will officially retire the unit number of fallen Officer Shuping.
Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said Shuping will be their guardian angel as they continue to do his work on Earth.
“Lastly, to my law enforcement brothers and sisters, you can take comfort in knowing that we have one more guardian angel watching over us. As of today, Jason’s unit #4434 is officially retired and will always serve as a reminder of his commitment and ultimate sacrifice for our community,” Chief Gacek said.
A procession followed the service, escorting Shuping to the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery for burial with full honors.
“Jason at his heart was a servant,” Concord Mayor William Dusch said during Shuping’s service. “He chose to serve our city, our community - each of us every day. He wanted to make a difference. A difference in this world … and that’s why he chose the path he did.”
Around 11 a.m., Concord officials escorted Shuping from Rockwell, N.C. to the Cabarrus Arena. Community members lined the streets with flags in Shuping’s honor.
“I’m proud of Jason’s service and what he has done for this community. Together, regardless of the uniform you wear or the insignia it bears, we’re unbreakable. So continue to lean on each other, continue to check in on each other because having someone’s back in our profession means more than showing up at their traffic stop,” Chief Gacek said.
Shuping was killed while responding to a call on December 16. Another officer, Kaleb Robinson, was also injured.
The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Maurice Daniels. He was also killed during the incident.
“Officer Shuping dedicated his life to protecting and serving our community, and we are heartbroken about his tragic death as well as the shooting of his fellow officer, Kaleb Robinson. Jason made the ultimate sacrifice and, for that, we will be forever indebted…and he will be forever remembered,” a statement on behalf of the Concord City Council and Dusch read.
Officer Shuping was a husband, a son, and loved by many. He is described as a gentle soul, who made a huge impact.
Shuping graduated from East Rowan High School where he played football and ran track. He was in youth groups and went on mission trips. Shuping was an honors student at UNC Pembroke and he was also a track and field athlete.
