Charlotte Douglas International Airport ready for ‘peak’ holiday travel days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday will be one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Airports consider Dec. 23 to be a peak travel day for the holidays.
Much like most of the country, Charlotte Douglas International Airport says they are prepared as thousands of local passengers are expected.
Due to COVID-19, the numbers are considerably lower than last year, however, the airport will still be busy in the coming days.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport is anticipating 14,000 to 15,000 local passengers on each of the peak holiday travel days: Wednesday, Dec. 23; Saturday, Dec. 26 and Sunday, Dec. 27.
Local passengers are those who begin their travels in Charlotte, using parking facilities and security checkpoints. In addition, the airport will welcome 60,000 to 80,000 daily connecting passengers.
By comparison, last December’s peak travel days saw between 30,000 and 33,000 local passengers and more than 100,000 daily connecting passengers.
Charlotte will have smaller crowds for Christmas than Thanksgiving, which had 14,000 to 17,000 local passengers and approximately 80,000 connecting passengers on the busiest days, according to airport officials.
As American Airlines’ second-largest hub, Charlotte Douglas is more crowded than many other airports.
Officials say that to ensure a smooth traveling experience, passengers should plan ahead and arrive two hours before a domestic flight and three hours if traveling internationally to check-in and clear security.
AAA expects 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.