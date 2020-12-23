Cars line up to honor 80-year-old head custodian affectionally known as ‘Maw-Maw’ in Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - Maw-Maw is a superhero in Davidson. This school custodian turned 80 Wednesday and the school where she works - Community School of Davidson – surprised her with a big drive-by parade through the carpool line.
“My twins go to this school,” Lori Tate said. “Maw-Maw was over the moon. She thinks of the students as her own grandchildren, and they all love her. To pull this off on December 23rd showed everyone the spirit of giving back on Christmas.”
Maw-Maw’s real name is Donna Frazier. Parents say her superpower is getting kids excited about doing chores.
She is the head custodian at the school and, simply put, just beloved.
If families couldn’t make the big drive-by parade, they were encouraged to drop off cards, letters, and works of art to help celebrate.
Maw-Maw is actually the mom to Joy Warner, the founder of Community School of Davidson. Her husband also worked at the school until his death in 2018. He was affectionately known as Paw-Paw.
When students moved to virtual learning last spring, parents say Maw-Maw was heartbroken the building was left empty.
“She missed her students,” Lori said. “You could just tell when we went back to a hybrid model this fall, Maw-Maw was ready to go. She insists on taking care of her kids, fostering kindness, and teaches a strong work ethic. She wears her mask, shows up every day and says to everyone that cleanliness is more important now than ever.”
-Molly
