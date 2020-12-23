Atrium Health administering COVID-19 vaccine to non-critical staff, despite state regulations

“I’m fortunate to work for a healthcare system that was among the first to receive the vaccine in this region. Atrium Health is vaccinating frontline healthcare workers first, with people like me, who are in supporting roles, offered appointments in the coming weeks. Doing what we do, my team and I frequently go to our hospitals and locations to support the outstanding work being done and share it with the public. After going through the state’s online process and getting approval from the state for the vaccine, I consider myself very fortunate to be among those scheduled to receive the vaccine and am so excited to get it. I completely understand the questions as I’ve asked them too. I have been told it is my time for the vaccine, and rather than miss this chance and have the vaccine go to waste, I jumped at this opportunity. My hope is that when each person’s time comes to get the vaccine, they will do so as well. My continued thanks to all of our healthcare heroes. Let’s continue to mask up, practice social distancing, and use proper hand hygiene to help protect them and all of us.”