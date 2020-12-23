Amber Alert canceled after Greenville Co. children found safe

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - An Amber Alert issued for two children from Simpsonville has been canceled after the children were found safe, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
The children are safe, officials said, and a suspect is in custody as of 12:54 p.m.
Deputies were called to a home on Roberts Road at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said.
The caller said Walter Greene had assaulted the mother of the two children at that address, Lt. Ryan Flood said.
After the assault, Greene took 3-month-old Majesty Greene and 1-year-old Paradyce Greene, Flood said.
The mother has an active order of protection against Walter Greene for her as well as the two children.
It’s not yet clear what charges Walter Greene will face.
Police thank the public for their help finding the children and bringing them to safety.
