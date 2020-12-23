Alex Burris named City of Concord Electric Department Director

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - City Management has named Michael “Alex” Burris as the next City of Concord Electric Department Director. Alex currently serves as the City’s Electrical Underground Coordinator II and has spent over 20 years in service to City of Concord Electric Customers.
City Manager Lloyd Payne stated that he is excited to announce Alex Burris as the next Electric Director for the City of Concord. “Alex has worked in various areas of increasing responsibility in the City’s Electric Department for over 20 years. His knowledge of our system and personnel, coupled with his expertise, makes him an ideal leader for the City. He will continue to accomplish great things for Team Concord.”
Alex will begin as interim director beginning January 25, 2021, working alongside the current director, Bob Pate. On April 1, 2021, Burris will assume the position in full capacity with the retirement of Pate.
Assistant City Manager LeDerick Blackburn is looking forward to working with Alex in his new role and stating that “Burris has a wealth of knowledge about Electric System Operations that qualifies him to lead the department into the future. He will be a tremendous asset as we continue efforts to explore innovative ways to meet the challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the electric power industry. I am confident that his experience and commitment to excellent customer service have prepared him for this opportunity. He will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”
A Concord native, Alex began his career with the City of Concord Electric Department in 2000 as a groundsman on the overhead line crew and has spent the last five as the Electric Underground Coordinator II.
Graduating from Concord High in 1991, Burris continued his education, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from Catawba College in 2002 and completing the UNCH Chapel Hill School of Government course in Municipal Administration in 2017.
Additionally, Burris is a certified residential energy auditor through the North Carolina Association of Energy Engineers.
Alex resides in Concord with his three girls, twins Emma and Ella, and eldest daughter Mary. When not spending time with loved ones, Alex finds enjoyment in camping and working on vintage Volkswagens.
“I am truly humbled and honored to be chosen to be the next Director of the City of Concord Electric Department,” stated Burris. “As not only an employee of the City but a lifelong community member providing safe and affordable electric services to our customers is essential to me.”
