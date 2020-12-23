Alex Burris named City of Concord Electric Department Director

Assistant City Manager LeDerick Blackburn is looking forward to working with Alex in his new role and stating that “Burris has a wealth of knowledge about Electric System Operations that qualifies him to lead the department into the future. He will be a tremendous asset as we continue efforts to explore innovative ways to meet the challenges and capitalize on opportunities in the electric power industry. I am confident that his experience and commitment to excellent customer service have prepared him for this opportunity. He will be an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”