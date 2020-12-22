Woman accused of stealing from convenience store also faces gun and drug charges

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of stealing fabric spray from a convenience store is also facing weapon and drug charges.
Salisbury Police charged Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the report, the incident happened on Monday morning at the Pop Shoppe on East Innes. Officers were called to respond to a call about a larceny in progress. Morrow allegedly took a bottle of Febreze.
When police arrived, they found Morrow leaving the store. Police did not find the Febreze on Morrow, but say they did find a handgun and 3.1 grams of cocaine, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.
Morrow was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.
