Woman accused of stealing from convenience store also faces gun and drug charges
Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, was charged with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II substance and carrying a concealed weapon. (Source: Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant | December 22, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 4:26 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of stealing fabric spray from a convenience store is also facing weapon and drug charges.

Salisbury Police charged Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, with two counts of felony possession of a schedule II substance and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to the report, the incident happened on Monday morning at the Pop Shoppe on East Innes. Officers were called to respond to a call about a larceny in progress. Morrow allegedly took a bottle of Febreze.

When police arrived, they found Morrow leaving the store. Police did not find the Febreze on Morrow, but say they did find a handgun and 3.1 grams of cocaine, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

Morrow was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

