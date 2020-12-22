Video: N.C. marine photobombs family picture to surprise mom for Christmas

HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina Marine enlisted the help of family to surprise his mother for Christmas.
Jacob Miller went to basic training in May and hasn’t been able to see his parents since spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That all changed over the weekend when Jacob’s mother, Crista Miller, was taking a selfie with family outside her Harrisburg home – and Jacob walked into the frame.
Crista is seen spotting her son behind her before inhaling deeply and screaming “Jacob!” The mother and son embraced in tears. “Hi mama,” Jacob said. Crista, who said she had no idea of the surprise, replied, “I can’t believe you’re here!”
Jacob organized the plans with his sisters, Makenzie and Allyson, who accidentally “spilled the beans” to their dad.
“We were able to keep it a secret from Crista because we knew what it would mean to her to see Jacob before he heads overseas,” family friend Lindsay Bost said.
Bost says she was able to catch the touching moment on camera.
Jacob is heading to Japan the first week of January.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.