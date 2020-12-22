Storms and snow showers hit the Carolinas hours before Christmas Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert is in effect for Thursday as a cold front drives widespread downpours, scattered thunderstorms, and mountain snow showers into WBTV viewing area hours before Christmas.
Tuesday will be calm, sunny, and unseasonable warm. Gusty breezes will continue taper off in the Mountains over the next few hours allow temperatures in the higher elevations to reach into the lower 40s before sunset.
In Charlotte, high temperatures will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s before falling back into the mid to upper 30s overnight into Wednesday morning.
We’ll start out with a fair amount of sunshine Wednesday, but clouds will close on the Carolinas from the west as the day ends. The increase in cloud cover will be driven by the entrance of a vigorous cold front that will be bring light to moderate rain showers to Mountains and Foothills shortly after midnight.
The rain will pick up in intensity as the system pushes east into the Piedmont. Heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms will become widespread by midday and into the afternoon hours.
With a considerable batch of moisture on either side of the cold front, a surge of colder air right behind the front will give way to frozen precipitation in the Mountains and northern Foothills. Models are currently calling for 1 to 2 inches of accumulation in the higher elevations by Friday morning.
Meanwhile, forecast rainfall estimates suggest neighborhoods in and around Charlotte could receive to an inch rain with up to 2 inches possible along the escarpment.
The wet and wintry weather will taper off late Thursday evening into Friday morning. Christmas Day will be much calmer, but colder. A surge of chilly air will keep highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s while lows will plunge into the 20s overnight into Saturday morning.
The chill will be sustained through the weekend. Saturday’s highs will only reach the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. But temperatures will bounce to near normal categories Sunday as highs are expected to reach the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
