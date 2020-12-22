Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old man in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old man in Statesville.
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, James Andrew Bryant. Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Bryant, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
He is described as a black man, standing 5′10″ tall and weighing 155 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Bryant should have a cane with him. He was last seen wearing a zip-up cream jacket, black pants and black tennis shoes.
He was last seen on North Oakland Avenue in Statesville.
Anyone with information about Bryant should call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.
