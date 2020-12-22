Salisbury Community Appearance Commission announces 2020 Holiday Storefront Decorations winners

“The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission salutes all whose efforts have brought the holiday spirit to us this season,” said Jane Creech, chair of the Commission. “2020 has been a challenging year and this year, more than ever, our community needs and appreciates the festive lights and sights that adorn our city. Salisbury has taken on a new, brighter, and broader glow than ever before. Thanks to the many downtown shops, businesses, and unknown elves who have left signs of the season to delight us even in unexpected places.”