Salisbury Community Appearance Commission announces 2020 Holiday Storefront Decorations winners

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission (CAC) is pleased to announce the winners of the 15th annual Holiday Storefront Decorations Awards. The event celebrates downtown merchants whose window displays best capture the holiday season.
“The Salisbury Community Appearance Commission salutes all whose efforts have brought the holiday spirit to us this season,” said Jane Creech, chair of the Commission. “2020 has been a challenging year and this year, more than ever, our community needs and appreciates the festive lights and sights that adorn our city. Salisbury has taken on a new, brighter, and broader glow than ever before. Thanks to the many downtown shops, businesses, and unknown elves who have left signs of the season to delight us even in unexpected places.”
2020 Holiday Decorations Awards Honorees:
The Best Overall Award goes to Caniche located at 200 S. Main Street. From the sidewalk to the rooftop, Caniche displays bright windows, twinkling lights, and dazzling bright colors for Christmas that bring new charm and zest to the season. The business also showcases a classic elegance by day and night with hints of fun and frolic.
The Best Holiday Branding Award goes to Abigail’s Bakery located at 113 N. Main Street. The outside garlands of green, lavender, pink and gold frame the entire facade irresistibly drawing in those who pass like “icing on the cake.”
The Best Display For Children Award goes to Critters located at 125 S. Main Street.
What child could resist huge blow-up Christmas trees and Santa out front with Frosty the Snowman perched outside the second story window overlooking Main Street? And yet, there’s more… a wreath sharing the view with Frosty, as well as wreaths curbside, happy windows, and a chance to ride the old-time horse. Lights adorn the awning to make this spot a day and night sight to behold.
The Most Creative Award goes to Crosby Scholars located at 225 N. Main Street.
With a poster of Bing Crosby decked in a Santa hat above the door, festive window trees and wreaths with pinks, teals, golds, greens, and black and white-striped bows, there’s another new and refreshing twist on color for Christmas decor! Colorful presents by the trees, lights encircling the front columns, and glimmering snowflakes surely bring to mind a Bing Crosby White Christmas.
The Most Nostalgic Award goes to The Meroney Theatre (213 S. Main Street), Lee Street Theatre (S. Main Street) and Salisbury Symphony (S. Main Street )
There’s truly nostalgia for days gone by when we could attend and enjoy these venues and, oh, how we look forward to the return of their in-person events. A look inside The Meroney doors gives a glimpse of a living room of earlier days ready for Christmas. The building glows at night with candles in the windows from top to bottom.
Lee Street Theatre and Salisbury Symphony window displays also touch the heart strings. You’ll spy a cozy living room with that yesteryear warmth from the Lee Street troupe, while Salisbury Symphony adds creative instrument displays and even the maestro topped in a Santa hat amid snowflakes galore.
The Best New Downtown Business Display Award goes to Debbie Barnhardt Jewelers located at 112 E. Innes Street.
There’s a fresh new look to this downtown jewelry store decorated with wreaths and greenery outside and windows featuring a tall nutcracker standing watch over glowing Christmas trees that brighten the dark of evening.
The Best Nighttime Display Award goes to Mean Mug Coffee Company located at 110 N. Main Street.
Grab that “cup o’ joe” or hot cocoa and take in the lights at Mean Mug. Lots of wreaths, reds, and snow can’t help but catch your eye and bring Christmas cheer. The red tables and chairs outside create a welcoming charm by day that’s carried on by festive lights at night.
The Best Building Display award goes to Hive and O.O. Rufty Building located at 126 E. Innes Street.
Snowflakes of all sizes fill the windows of Hive while lights line the base of each one. Wreaths warming each window on the upper story and Nutcrackers keeping watch on the rooftop draw the eyes to the beauty and detail of this O.O. Rufty building – a staple of Salisbury’s history.
The Christmas In the Woods Award goes to Sidewalk Deli located at 120 S. Main Street and Spanky’s Homemade Ice Cream and Deli located at 101 N. Main Street.
While you enjoy lunch or just a snack, you’ll feel like you’re dining amid nature with windows of painted trees, snow, and even Santa in his sleigh.
The Finding Christmas in Unexpected Places Award goes to Clyde.
Catch a glimmer here, a surprise there … and the magic spread by Clyde in Downtown Salisbury. Happily, you’ll find Christmas in many unexpected places such as “Jeremiah” and other sculptures adorned with wreaths, years gone by rocking horses and toy cars, Christmas trees and unexpected doors painted for the season.
Honorable Mention:
Fine Frame Gallery located at 105 S. Main Street.
Oxford + Lee located at 103 N. Main Street.
Textile Products located at 121 N. Main Street.
Kluttz, Reamer, Hayes, Randolph, Adkins and Carter, LLP located at 129 N. Main Street.
The Pedal Factory window display located at S. Main Street.
110 West Innes Street window display.
