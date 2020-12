CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year, the weather is colder and the drinks are hotter. Popbar is a frozen treats shop you can find in NoDa and Camp North End and they now offer a Hot Caramel Apple Cider. Kia Lyons is the owner of both of those Popbar locations in the QC. She joined us on the show to make one of these delicious holiday drinks.