Police identify woman killed after being hit by car on Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have released the identity of a woman who was killed after being struck by a car on a Charlotte street last week.
Twanda Insar was 67 years old.
Police say Insar was hit near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and B Avenue on Dec. 15. She died at the scene.
Insar was reportedly pushing a shopping car when she crossed the road in the path of a Honda Odyssey.
The driver applied breaks, police say, but couldn’t avoid the cart or the pedestrian. The driver got out of his vehicle and provided aid to Insar until first responders arrived to the scene.
Police have said that speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors to this crash.
CMPD says its investigation remains active.
