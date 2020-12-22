North Carolina Economic Development CEO Chris Chung to speak at Rowan Chamber PIP breakfast in January

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the next Power in Partnership (PIP) program will feature North Carolina Economic Development CEO Chris Chung. The virtual program is scheduled for Thurs., Jan. 21, 7:30 a.m. The January PIP will be sponsored by Rowan EDC.
Chung will present a 2021 Economic Outlook and share information on the NC Economic Development Partnership. In 2015, Christopher Chung joined the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) as Chief Executive Officer and brings more than 23 years of state-level economic development experience to the role.
As a public-private partnership, the EDPNC is responsible for a number of economic development functions on behalf of the State of North Carolina, including new business recruitment, existing business support, international trade and export assistance, small business start-up counseling, and tourism, sports, and film promotion. With a staff of 70 professionals and an annual operating budget of more than $25 million, the EDPNC is focused on improving the economic well-being and quality of life for North Carolina’s more than 10 million residents.
PIP events are held the Third Thursday of the Month from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
The Spring Season of PIP programs include:
- Feb. 18 - State Legislative Session
- March 18 - Salute to Agri-business
- April 15 – Healthcare Speaker, sponsored by Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- May 20 – Steve Chandler, Chandler Thinks on Rowan Brand
The Leadership Rowan Class will start their day with the PIP and then get a deep dive into sessions focused on important aspects of the community.
The Chamber’s popular Power Card is being offered for those who would like to take advantage of the PIP frequent attender program. Power Card holders receive a discounted price for the series and do not have to make a reservation each month. The cost is $59 for members; $125 for non-members.
If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Jan. 19 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com
