No student loan relief in $900 billion stimulus bill

Student loan debt has been a looming catastrophe since before the pandemic, but widespread job losses and pay cuts, especially among millennials, have exacerbated the issue. This year student loan debt reached an all-time high, nearly $1.6 trillion among more than 40 million Americans, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. On average, student loan borrowers owe between $200 and $299 every month, according to the Federal Reserve. For many, the debt is simply untenable; about one in every five borrowers are in default, according to the U.S. Department of Education.