Mecklenburg now among nearly 70 counties in ‘red zone’ of COVID-19 spread in N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is one of nearly 70 counties that have reached the critical “red zone” of COVID-19 community spread in North Carolina.
It signals a crucial time in the pandemic for the state as more than 90 percent of North Carolina counties are now designated as red or orange.
Many neighboring counties were already in the red, which signals the most severe spread of the virus based on case rates, percent of positive tests and current strain on hospital beds and staff.
Mecklenburg reached the “red zone” with a case rate of 805 infections for every 100,000 residents in the past two weeks. The county’s average positivity rate of COVID-19 tests among residents is about 12 percent.
In total, there have been 56,898 reported cases and 518 deaths in the Mecklenburg County since March.
A total of 65 counties are now in the red. That includes Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, Cabarrus, Iredell, Rowan, Cleveland, Lincoln and Stanly.
Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen shared updates Tuesday on the COVID-19 County Alert System.
“North Carolina needs to drive down our numbers. To do that, we all need to change our holiday plans if you haven’t already,” Governor Cooper said. “The best and safest option is to connect virtually or by phone. But if you gather in-person, keep it small and do it outside. Get a COVID-19 test before you go. Spread out the tables and chairs. Follow the modified Stay at Home Order and be home by 10 PM. And, always, always wear a mask.”
The County Alert System uses COVID-19 case rates, the percent of tests that are positive and hospital impact within the county to categorize counties into the following tiers:
- Yellow: Significant Community Spread
- Orange: Substantial Community Spread
- Red: Critical Community Spread
There are currently 65 red counties, 27 orange counties and only 8 yellow counties. Read the updated report to see where each county stands and how the alert system was designed.
“The county alert map shows how quickly things can escalate. As you think about the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays please avoid traveling and gathering. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
Gov. Cooper and health officials warned against traveling and large gatherings ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Governor also reminded people that the statewide mask mandate and Modified Stay at Home Order requiring people to be home between 10 PM and 5 AM will still be in effect through the holidays until at least Jan. 8, 2021
The CDC is encouraging people to avoid traveling for the holidays. If continuing to gather, state officials urge North Carolinians to keep get togethers small and outside with social distancing and masks. People can also get a COVID-19 test ahead of gathering.
Read the full holiday guidance from NCDHHS.
