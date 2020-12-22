Man shot and killed in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte Monday night, prompting a homicide investigation.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Farm Pond Lane near Albemarle Road. Police say they arrived to find a man, later identified as 36-year-old Alejandro Arreola, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Arreola’s family has been notified of his death.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.