Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19 at Anson Correctional Institution

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A female inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Anson Correctional Institution.
“Her death is tragic. We are working hard to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized on Nov. 26. She died on Dec. 21.
Officials say the inmate was a woman in her early 40s who had underlying health conditions.
Given her family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety says it will not further identify the inmate.
