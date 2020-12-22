Gov. Cooper urges vigilance with the holidays standing between the general public and the vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of Tuesday, at least 24,500 healthcare workers have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.
The state health department is now reporting these numbers by county on their website. Each hospital is working to effectively vaccinate as many healthcare workers as possible.
Novant Health, for example, has a goal of vaccinating 1,000 healthcare workers system-wide each day. In addition to week two allocations of the Pfizer vaccine, hospitals are starting to get the Moderna vaccine.
It will mainly be used in smaller sites that do not have the freezers required to hold the Pfizer vaccine.
Atrium Health got 1,000 doses on Monday which they will allocate to more rural sites. Novant Health is expecting 1,250 doses through the Rowan County Health Department to go to their Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. David Priest with Novant Health says they are also staggering vaccine so that if healthcare workers have any side effects, their unit will still be covered.
“Ensuring they’re scheduled in such a way that we don’t have too many people having to take a day off if they need to,” Dr. Priest said. “I don’t anticipate that happening a lot, I think people will tolerate it well. We are also trying to time things so maybe you get the second dose on a Friday and not working the weekend so you can hang at home until some of those expected effects subside.”
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper held a press conference Tuesday, urging people to make smart decisions over the holidays.
He also introduced two local pastors to discuss celebrating Christmas safely from your home.
“On Thursday night, we will be worshipping virtually for the first time in our Church’s history,” Reverend Joseph Casteel said.
Reverend James White said this is not about taking away freedoms, but re-allocating them.
“We can discover together the freedom to do what we need to do,” Rev. White said. “Celebration in the midst of limitation is ironically the paradoxical story of this season.”
The good news is Gov. Cooper says Santa Claus is exempt from the curfew on Christmas Eve as he makes his way to North Carolina.
He wants to remind people that our actions over the holidays will have a direct impact on hospitalizations at a time when they are already rising.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.