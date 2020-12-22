Get ready for some BIG changes!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Don’t get too used to the sun and highs in the 60s that we enjoyed today. We have about one more day like this before the next system comes in and plays fruit basket turn-over!
Wednesday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s. There could be a few showers after the sun goes down.
Christmas Eve is our next First Alert. Expect showers as early as the morning and heavier rain in the afternoon. There could even be a few thunderstorms thrown into the mix. In fact, there’s a marginal risk for severe storms for our eastern counties. The best chance for severe weather will be for the coastal plain. Thats not all. Highs will be in the low 60s. Talk about a spring-like Christmas Eve!
Then winter will arrive in a matter of hours.
A cold front will bring a quick drop in temperatures. In fact, the mountains could pick up snow from late afternoon into the evening as the cold air catches up to the precipitation. 1-2″ of accumulation will be possible. Lows for all of us will fall to the mid 20s by Christmas morning. The high on Christmas Day now looks like it may not even get out of the 30s. Skies will be clear though.
Temperatures start to rebound over the weekend. We will remain dry and highs will reach the mid 40s Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday. More showers are in the picture early next week.
Make the most of your evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.