Get into the Christmas spirit with this easy holiday cocktail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you looking for a nice hot drink to enjoy with your family and friends during the holidays? What about a delicious hot toddy? Winter Voss with Little Mama’s joined us on QC Morning to show us how to spruce up this classic cocktail.
Classic Twist on a Hot Toddy:
- 1.5 oz Tanqueray
- .75 oz lemon
- 2 oz hot water
- .5oz rosemary syrup
(You can sub Tanqueray for regular gin and can use simple syrup instead of rosemary as needed!)
