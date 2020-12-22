Get into the Christmas spirit with this easy holiday cocktail

By Callie Presley | December 22, 2020 at 12:18 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 12:18 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you looking for a nice hot drink to enjoy with your family and friends during the holidays? What about a delicious hot toddy? Winter Voss with Little Mama’s joined us on QC Morning to show us how to spruce up this classic cocktail.

Classic Twist on a Hot Toddy:

  • 1.5 oz Tanqueray
  • .75 oz lemon
  • 2 oz hot water
  • .5oz rosemary syrup

(You can sub Tanqueray for regular gin and can use simple syrup instead of rosemary as needed!)

