Concord Police to retire unit number of ‘guardian angel’ fallen officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department will officially retire the unit number of fallen Officer Jason Shuping, who was killed in the line of duty last week.
Funeral services for Shuping got underway Tuesday afternoon. The service began at 1 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, located on NC Highway 49 North in Concord. The Rev. Richard Myers officiated the service as the community honored the life of officer Shuping.
“Jason was a hero, full of honor and humility,” Myers said. Myers said Shuping embodied the three core values of the Concord Police Department: Competence, courage and integrity.
During the service, Concord Police Chief Gary J. Gacek said Officer Shuping’s unit number, #4434, will be retired within the Concord Police Department.
Chief Gacek says Shuping will be their guardian angel as they continue to do his work on Earth.
“Lastly, to my law enforcement brothers and sisters, you can take comfort in knowing that we have one more guardian angel watching over us. As of today, Jason’s unit #4434 is officially retired and will always serve as a reminder of his commitment and ultimate sacrifice for our community,” Chief Gacek said.
A procession followed the service, escorting Shuping to the Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery for a burial with full honors.
“Jason at his heart was a servant,” Concord Mayor William Dusch said during Shuping’s service. “He chose to serve our city, our community - each of us every day. He wanted to make a difference. A difference in this world … and that’s why he chose the path he did.”
Around 11 a.m., Concord officials escorted Shuping from Rockwell, N.C. to the Cabarrus Arena. Community members lined the streets with flags in Shuping’s honor.
“I’m proud of Jason’s service and what he has done for this community. Together, regardless of the uniform you wear or the insignia it bears, we’re unbreakable. So continue to lean on each other, continue to check in on each other because having someone’s back in our profession means more than showing up at their traffic stop,” Chief Gacek said.
Shuping was killed while responding to a call on December 16. Another officer, Kaleb Robinson, was also injured.
The suspect has been identified as Jeremy Maurice Daniels. He was also killed during the incident.
“Officer Shuping dedicated his life to protecting and serving our community, and we are heartbroken about his tragic death as well as the shooting of his fellow officer, Kaleb Robinson. Jason made the ultimate sacrifice and, for that, we will be forever indebted…and he will be forever remembered,” a statement on behalf of the Concord City Council and Dusch read.
In the days following the shooting, condolences have poured in from across the state.
“The outpouring of support for our community that has come from neighboring communities, the Governor, and officers throughout the state has been overwhelming. We hope that it brings some measure of comfort to Jason’s family, friends, and fellow officers, to whom we offer both our deepest condolences and our gratitude for Jason’s service,” Concord leaders said.
Gov. Roy Cooper ordered state flags be flown at half-staff in Shuping’s honor through Dec. 20. Dusch ordered flags in the city be lowered the day after the shooting and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Shuping’s funeral.
“Our prayers are with family, friends, and co-workers of our fallen officer. Jason Shuping tragically lost his life in the line of duty late last night protecting the community he loved,” Dusch said.
Officer Shuping was a husband, a son, and loved by many. He is described as a gentle soul, who made a huge impact.
Shuping graduated from East Rowan High School where he played football and ran track. He was in youth groups and went on mission trips. Shuping was an honors student at UNC Pembroke and he was also a track and field athlete.
A candlelight vigil and “Chalk the Walk in Memory” event was held outside of Concord Police Headquarters on Friday, drawing in scores of community members.
Shuping’s body was escorted from the Charlotte Medical Examiner’s Office to Powels-Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell. Along the route, crowds gathered on the sides of roads. American flags were flown over some overpasses as the procession went by.
Memorials have been placed at CPD Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street. Anyone who wants to make a donation in either Officer Shuping or Officer Robinson’s name can do so as well.
“Officer Jason Shuping served the citizens of Concord and the Concord Police Department since 2019,” the department wrote on social media. “He will truly be missed by all.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.