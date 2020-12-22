Charlotte man wins $250,000 lottery prize, plans to secure ‘future’ for his daughter

By WBTV Web Staff | December 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 7:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man who was laid off from his job during the pandemic says he plans on using his $250,000 lottery win to secure his daughter’s future.

Joe Camp, who was recently employed at a car dealership auto sales center, had worked as a preschool teacher for 20 years before being laid off on Sept. 6, he told lottery officials. Camp’s father passed away in October.

He purchased the winning $250,000 Gold Rush ticket from the Coulwood BP on Belhaven Boulevard in Charlotte.

“Thursday morning, I went to the store and bought a scratch-off ticket like I usually do,” Camp said. “And I bought two tickets. I didn’t win on the first one, so I tried the second and I scratched it off, and I fell to my knees at the gas pump.”

Camp claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After taxes, he took home $176,876.

“What I plan on doing with my winnings is having a future for my daughter,” he said.

He plans on buying a new home and saving for his daughter’s education.

