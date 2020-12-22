Charlotte Douglas travelers sound off on pandemic concerns as Christmas nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people filed through Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday night. With Christmas just days away, many travelers told WBTV they were flying to see loved ones in different parts of the country, despite concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
The American Automobile Association said it expects 34 million fewer travelers during this holiday season compared to last year’s holiday season. The organization still expects as many as 84.5 million Americans could still travel from December 23 through January 3.
Waxhaw residents Barry and Jennifer King said they were traveling to Champaign, Illinois to see family Tuesday night. The couple said they had had discussions about whether or not to travel in the midst of the pandemic.
“I was the one that kept pushing to go. My wife was wishy-washy so I said, ‘nah lets go – the kids will be mad if we don’t show up’,” said Barry King.
Jennifer King admitted that she had been hesitant about taking the trip.
“Yeah, I was a little bit nervous about it, but he said it will be all fine so here we are,” she said.
Other travelers had the same idea – head home for the holidays.
Traveler Nate Myers told WBTV he was headed to New Jersey to see loved ones.
“I gotta go home. My kids are back home, you understand, so just gotta be safe,” said Myers.
International college student Yuan Ling said he was traveling with friends this week. He explained that his family is in Malaysia and they had told not to travel home right now.
“My family advised me not to because of the risks and stuff so it’s hard to not be able to see our family during Christmas or Thanksgiving and stuff,” elaborated the student.
He said he plans to spend the holidays visiting different parts of North Carolina with some of his friends.
Kaity Hart, another traveler at the airport, said she was traveling to Columbus, Ohio to see family for Christmas. She said she wasn’t worried about safety concerns associated with the virus.
“Not really, because I know God’s got me. We’re doing it. We’re doing it. I put my faith in God,” said Hart.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen warned North Carolinians about the risks of traveling in the midst of the pandemic during a press conference Tuesday.
“Please avoid traveling and gatherings. If you absolutely must, get tested ahead of time, wear a mask all the time, keep it small and keep it outdoors,” said Cohen.
When asked about the warning from state officials, Barry King responded, “I understand their concern, but we haven’t been back for Christmas in about two, three years and this was our year and we’re going no matter what.”
