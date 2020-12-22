Cabarrus Chamber to distribute blue light bulbs in memory of Concord Police officer Jason Shuping

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leading Business in Cabarrus, will be distributing blue light bulbs encouraging residents to burn them in their outside light fixtures and Light the Night Blue in memory of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping and show support for police officers.
“Our community loves and supports our law enforcement officers, and the death of Officer Jason Shuping has been devastating for all of us,” said Barbi Jones, executive director, The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus. “Our officers do so much to serve and protect this community, we wanted to show them how much they are loved and appreciated. We hope all will partner together to light the night blue.”
The distribution will take place on Monday, December 28, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Concord Fire Station No. 3 (100 Warren C Coleman Blvd) and No. 9 (1020 Ivey Cline Road). There is a limited supply of light bulbs available and will be limited to one per household.
Residents are encouraged to burn the blue light bulbs until January 23, and then remove them to use again May 9 – 15, National Police Week.
The Chamber is grateful to Lowe’s Home Improvement and GE that generously donated the bulbs.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.