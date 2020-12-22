Attendance at Charlotte’s bowl game to be limited to families, friends and ‘select officials’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Wisconsin and Wake Forest kick off the Duke’s Mayo Bowl next week from Bank of America Stadium, they’ll do so in front of a much limited audience.
The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Tuesday that the Badgers-Demon Deacons game Dec. 30 will not be open to the general public, a decision made in conjunction with county public health officials.
“Our first priority when hosting the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is the safety of all participants, from the teams and coaches to the fans, staff and community,” said Charlotte Sports Foundation Executive Director and former Carolina Panthers President Danny Morrison. “We look forward to Wake Forest and Wisconsin having a great game in Charlotte in front of their families and friends.”
Families and friends of the teams and bowl organizer will be the only fans allowed inside the stadium.
Those who purchased tickets through the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ticketmaster will be applied an automatic refund to the same method of payment they used to purchase their tickets.
That refund will be processed within 30 days.
