18-year-old killed in Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old died after being shot in Gastonia early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 12:38 a.m. off Mountain View Street. Police say Jeremy Joshua Lipscomb died after being shot by an unknown person. Officers performed CPR after arriving at the scene, but they say Lipscomb succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-842-5123.
