WBTV Family Recipes: Nick Ochsner dishes up jambalaya with spicy sausage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He’s WBTV’s chief investigative reporter, he asks all of the tough questions, but can he cook? Nick Ochsner joined us in the QC Kitchen to dish up a delicious Jambalaya dish. Nick told us he couldn’t think of a family recipe, so he decided to make one he got from a couple of Boy Scout friends. Nick says he’s been making this dish since college. He says this recipe is actually pretty fun, you basically cook some stuff, add some whine, and then cook boxed Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix. Sounds pretty simple!