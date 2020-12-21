WBTV Family Recipes: Nick Ochsner dishes up jambalaya with spicy sausage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He’s WBTV’s chief investigative reporter, he asks all of the tough questions, but can he cook? Nick Ochsner joined us in the QC Kitchen to dish up a delicious Jambalaya dish. Nick told us he couldn’t think of a family recipe, so he decided to make one he got from a couple of Boy Scout friends. Nick says he’s been making this dish since college. He says this recipe is actually pretty fun, you basically cook some stuff, add some whine, and then cook boxed Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix. Sounds pretty simple!
Ingredients:
- 1 lbs of beef sausage (can substitute pork or some type of seafood).
- 1 lbs of chicken ( can be sliced then cooked, or cooked then sliced. either must be cooked by step 5) season with Tony Chachere. (Can use any combination of meat or just one meat, you prefer)
- Approx. 1-1 1/2 lbs of “Holy Trinity” an even mix of chopped celery, chopped onion, and chopped green pepper (can usually be found in frozen vegetable section pre-mixed and chopped, or can chop your own)
- 1 bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon red wine
- 1 box of Family Size Zatarain’s Jambalaya Mix
Seasonings (all to taste):
- Tony Chachere’s Famous Creole Seasoning
- Lea and Perrins Worcestershire sauce
- Louisiana Hot Sauce
- Celery Salt
How To:
- Take Sausage and cut long ways in half and slice, place in the pot to cook out grease
- Once confident that the grease is cooked out take a paper towel and get as much grease out as you can
- Take “holy trinity” and add to sausage cook to “sludge” (vegetables cooked thoroughly) have water as a precaution to ingredients burning to the bottom of the pot
- Add 3-6 “bloops” of wine to the pot and cook out the wine
- Once wine is cooked out quickly add the chicken, water, and Zatarain’s mix, season with Louisiana hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Tony Chachere, and celery salt to taste.
- From this point you can follow the Zatarain’s box stir well and bring to boil, turn heat to a simmer, and cover
Kristen and Mary gave the finished dish a thumbs up!
