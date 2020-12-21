WBTV Family Recipes: Jason Myers Whips Up A Red Velvet Cake

By Callie Presley | December 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated December 21 at 11:00 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You might know him for his meteorologist skills, but did you know Jason Myers has skills in the kitchen as well?  He joined us on QC@3 to show us how to make a favorite family recipe, red velvet cake. He told us he’s usually the one eating it, and not making it. So....it took him three times to get it just right!

Susan Myers Red Velvet Cake recipe

Cake:

1 Tablespoon vinegar

1 Tablespoon cocoa

2 cups cake flour

2 cups sugar

1 cup butter

2 eggs

1 c. buttermilk

1 ½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 oz. red food coloring

Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, beat until fluffy. Make a paste of vinegar and cocoa. Add to butter mixture. Sift flour, salt, and baking soda together. Add to mixture, then add buttermilk. Mix. Add 1 tsp. vanilla and food coloring. Mix well. Grease and then flour 3 cake pans. Divide into 3 equal parts in each cake pan. Bake in 350 degrees preheated oven for about 30 minutes or until it springs back to touch. Makes 3 layers.

Icing:

1 cup coconut flakes

1 cup milk

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup nuts (walnuts) (optional)

1 tsp. vanilla

3 Tablespoon flour

Cook milk and flour until thick, stirring constantly so it won’t scorch. Cool completely. Let butter sit at room temperature until it is spreadable. Cream sugar and butter, add to flour mixture, and beat. Add nuts, coconut, and vanilla. Blend well (mixture will look like whipped cream). Spread between layers and on the outside of the cake.

Jason served his red velvet cake with tea and candles. FANCY! But did it taste good? Watch the video above to find out!

