Vehicle being sought in deadly Charlotte hit-and-run that happened months ago

Vehicle being sought in deadly Charlotte hit-and-run that happened months ago
A vehicle is being sought in a deadly hit-and-run in Charlotte (Source: NCSHP)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 2:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle is being sought in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 77 in May.

Highway Patrol says the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the left lane of I-77 northbound near the Tyvola Road exit on May 24. The incident happened around 12:31 a.m.

Troopers say the vehicle struck a person in the road that had been ejected from his motorcycle during a previous crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Highway Patrol at 980-224-6070.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.