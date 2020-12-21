Vehicle being sought in deadly Charlotte hit-and-run that happened months ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle is being sought in a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Interstate 77 in May.
Highway Patrol says the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run in the left lane of I-77 northbound near the Tyvola Road exit on May 24. The incident happened around 12:31 a.m.
Troopers say the vehicle struck a person in the road that had been ejected from his motorcycle during a previous crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Carolina Highway Patrol at 980-224-6070.
