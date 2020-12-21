Vaccinations continue at N.C. hospitals while pharmacies prepare for long-term care facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is week two of COVID-19 vaccinations in North Carolina.
Last week, the Pfizer vaccine shipped to hospitals across the state. On Monday, Atrium Health was one of the first in the state to get a shipment of the Moderna vaccine.
“There’s been a lot of emotions with the arrival of the vaccine,” Dr. Lewis McCurdy, Atrium Health Infectious Disease Specialist,” said. “There’s great excitement that it’s here and there’s almost a rush to sign up.”
Last week, Atrium Health vaccinated roughly 1,300 health care workers., This week they plan to vaccinate more than 5,000 health care workers.
An additional 61,425 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will go out across the state this week.
Mecklenburg County Health Department will get 975 doses, Atrium Health will get 11,700 doses and Novant Health will get 4,875 doses.
On Monday, Atrium Health was one of the first to get the *Moderna* vaccine.
Almost 176,000 doses will land across the state.
Atrium got 1,000 doses which will go to three rural sites: Atrium Health Stanly, Atrium Health Kings Mountain and Atrium Health Anson.
“We’ve got a plan in place with our more outlying facilities to use the Moderna vaccine, while we continue to focus on the Pfizer vaccine in the Charlotte area,” Dr. McCurdy said.
Meanwhile, CVS is already rolling out vaccinations in longterm care facilities.
The process will start in North Carolina on December 28th with 899 facilities.
“Pharmacy technicians are allowed under certain criteria to give vaccinations so we’re in the process of skilling them to give a confident vaccine,” Charlotte CVS Pharmacy Supervisor Marshal Carter said. “We’ve started hiring nurses. We have a very large population of pharmacists who are healthcare workers in the community.”
Their work will continue into 2021, when the general public can get the shot.
“They’re gonna be able to sign up online or through the app or text and they’ll be able to sign up and get a vaccine at any CVS that has the vaccine in stock,” Carter said.
According to CVS, they have the capacity to administer 20 to 25 million shots per month at 10,000 locations nationwide.
